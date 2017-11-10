Volunteers fix up retired veteran's home for Veterans Day

James Jackson was drafted into the Army right out of high school. (Source: WALB)

Several dozen volunteers spent Friday fixing up the home of an Army and Navy veteran in Americus.

They said it was their way to say thanks ahead of this Veterans Day.

James Jackson was drafted into the Army right out of high school. He later served as an officer in the Navy. Jackson served a tour in Vietnam outside Saigon, calling it 'tough and weary.'

He married his wife, Beulah, 48 years ago.

"He's a very good man," she said of her husband, who is now retired and serving as a minister at a local church.

The Jacksons' home now has a fresh coat of paint, a new front door and even a new mailbox, thanks to a Veterans Day project by New Horizons Habitat for Humanity.

The couple applied for this project, which is given based on need.

Organizers named the project, that is aimed to help a vet, after another vet who passed away: William Bowens, Jr.

"He was a dedicated, committed servant, not only to the New Horizons team, but to the community as a whole," Edward Jackson, with New Horizons Habitat for Humanity, said of Bowens.

Students from Georgia Southwestern State University made up the bulk of the volunteers who were giving the Jacksons' home a facelift.

However, it was about more than just appearances.

"They've done so much for us, and they fought for our freedom," said volunteer Kendall Crew, a member of the GSW women's tennis team. "We ought to give back a little bit."

The Jacksons spent the morning getting to know those who took time out of their day to help them, asking them questions about their studies.

In the end, both parties said their word of thanks and showed gratitude to one another.

"I not only feel appreciated, I feel a gladness in my heart," said Mrs. Jackson.

Those with New Horizons Habitat for Humanity said they plan to organize a project to fix up a veteran's home once a year, right around Veterans Day.

