HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 13 schedule and scores

Here is your week 13 high school football schedule and the final scores as they come in:
GAME OF THE WEEK:
Cairo: 26 - Spalding: 20
GHSA - ROUND 1:
Lowndes: 60 - Campbell: 6
Tift County: 59 - Newnan: 13
Colquitt County: 49 - Pebblebrook: 7
Lee County: 29 - Richmond Hill: 21
Coffee County: 52 - Effingham County: 32
Glynn Academy: 27 - Valdosta: 3
Bainbridge: 48 - New Hampstead: 6
Ware County: 24 - Harris County: 0
Wayne County: 28 - Thomas County Central: 0
Americus-Sumter: 27 - Howard: 14
Crisp County: 56 - Appling County: 7
Cook: 24 - Tattnall: 14
Liberty County: 43 - Dougherty: 6
Brooks County: 39 - Vidalia: 7
Toombs County: 34 - Fitzgerald: 31
Benedictine: 56 - Berrien County: 14
Pelham: 41 - Towns County: 14
Jenkins County: 30 - Miller County: 14
Schley County: 14 - Tuner County 6
Pierce County: 28 - Monroe: 21
Jeff Davis @ Thomasville - SATURDAY GAME
GISA - SEMI-FINALS:
Valwood: 14 - Frederica: 10
