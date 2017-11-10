HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 13 schedule and scores

Here is your week 13 high school football schedule and the final scores as they come in:

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Cairo: 26 - Spalding: 20

GHSA - ROUND 1:

Lowndes: 60 - Campbell: 6

Tift County: 59 - Newnan: 13

Colquitt County: 49 - Pebblebrook: 7

Lee County: 29 - Richmond Hill: 21

Coffee County: 52 - Effingham County: 32

Glynn Academy: 27 - Valdosta: 3

Bainbridge: 48 - New Hampstead: 6

Ware County: 24 - Harris County: 0

Wayne County: 28 - Thomas County Central: 0

Americus-Sumter: 27 - Howard: 14

Crisp County: 56 - Appling County: 7

Cook: 24 - Tattnall: 14

Liberty County: 43 - Dougherty: 6

Brooks County: 39 - Vidalia: 7

Toombs County: 34 - Fitzgerald: 31

Benedictine: 56 - Berrien County: 14

Pelham: 41 - Towns County: 14

Jenkins County: 30 - Miller County: 14

Schley County: 14 - Tuner County 6

Pierce County: 28 - Monroe: 21

Jeff Davis @ Thomasville - SATURDAY GAME

GISA - SEMI-FINALS:

Valwood: 14 - Frederica: 10

