Worth Co. students donate gift bags to veterans at VA hospital

Students donated 'Thank You' bags to veterans with hygiene items, candy, and games inside (Source: WALB)

South Georgia elementary school students are showing their support for our veterans-- one gift bag at a time.

Friday afternoon, students from Worth County Elementary displayed more than 50 'Thank You' bags for veterans.

Students donated items such as hygiene products, games, and candy to be delivered to veterans at the VA hospital in Dublin.

12th District Commander of American Legion Ray Humphrey spoke to 5th graders about what it means to be a veteran.

"Memorial Day is for those that didn't make it. And THIS is celebrating the lives of those who did," said Commander Humphrey. "Letting them know that there is somebody there that cares. And that's what makes the difference to most of us, just knowing that somebody actually cared."

This is the first year students have donated these gift bags for veterans.

Principal Dr. Steven Rouse and the leadership team came up with this idea to show veterans their support.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!