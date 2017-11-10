Americus honors veterans in annual parade

Sue Raybon said she brings her grandkids to the parade each year. (Source: WALB)

Americus and Sumter County continued its tradition of honoring local veterans through its annual Veterans Day parade Friday morning.

Members of Americus-Sumter High School and Crisp County High School Army JROTC programs helped lead the way.

Dozens of people took time out of their day to watch the parade.

Several groups of veterans rode and marched through Downtown Americus.

Sue Raybon said she brings her grandkids to the parade each year to teach them about the sacrifices our military members make.

"I want them to come here and have that feeling inside of them," said Raybon. "That this is America, where we have freedom, so much freedom."

Marching bands from Americus-Sumter, Southland Academy, and Schley County High School played patriotic music throughout the parade, as well.

