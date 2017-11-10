Americus to unveil American flag on Veterans Day

The city took a lease on the property where the flag pole stands right off Highway 19. (Source: WALB)

The city took a lease on the property where the flagpole stands right off Highway 19, on the way into downtown Americus.

Woodmen Life Chapter 202 donated the flag, and Wayne's Electric donated floodlights to keep the flag lit at night.

The Americus Rotary Club also donated $600 to fund the project.

The city will incorporate the unveiling into Veterans Day.

"On November 11, which is Veteran's Day, at 11:00, we're going to do a flag raising ceremony," said Main Street Director Patrick Kay. "We're really excited about all the different groups coming together and making this whole thing work."

The city had inmates clean up the area around the flag pole and added new landscaping.

