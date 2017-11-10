WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (11/10/17): Cairo's 15th straight postseason

This Cairo is back in the postseason for the 15th straight season.

To do anything 15 years in a row is a major accomplishment, earning the Syrupmakers the high school football game of the week.

Cairo is hosting Spalding to open the Quad-A playoffs Friday night.

It's a familiar foe--the same team that took the Syupmakers out in the first round just two years ago.

Folks down in Syrup Country are hoping to exact revenge.

This Cairo team is riding a 4-game win streak and is playing their best ball of the year.

They'll need to continue the momentum to advance to the 2nd round.

""We were not very good at the beginning of the year. When you replace 27 seniors and I only had 4 returning starters its tough to start out the gate very good and we didn't," said head coach Steve DeVoursney. "I think we've gotten better each week and that's all you can ask from a young and inexperienced team. We've had to come from behind to win some games and we've scored a lot of points. The defense has played good and special teams. Hopefully we can keep that momentum going into the playoffs."

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at West Thomas Stadium Friday night.

