U.S. Marine Corps celebrates birthday

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Happy birthday U.S. Marine Corps! (Source: USMC) Happy birthday U.S. Marine Corps! (Source: USMC)
The U.S. Marine Corps is celebrating their 242nd birthday Friday, just one day before Veterans Day.

On November 10, 1775, the Marine Corps was established to support naval forces in the Revolutionary War.

Since then, the Marine Corps has become an integral part of the United States Armed Forces.

As of 2017, the USMC has around 185,000 active duty and around 38,500 reserve Marines.

Semper Fi, Marines!

