U.S. Marine Corps celebrates birthday

The U.S. Marine Corps is celebrating their 242nd birthday Friday, just one day before Veterans Day.

On November 10, 1775, the Marine Corps was established to support naval forces in the Revolutionary War.

Since then, the Marine Corps has become an integral part of the United States Armed Forces.

As of 2017, the USMC has around 185,000 active duty and around 38,500 reserve Marines.

On behalf of an entire nation, Happy 242nd Birthday to the men and women of the United States Marines!#USMC242 #SemperFi pic.twitter.com/ecgoSJP5Uc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2017

On today, the @USMC celebrates its 242nd birthday! I say with great pride, Happy Birthday Marines! @MCLBAlbany pic.twitter.com/AjRYOPAoln — Sanford Bishop, Jr. (@SanfordBishop) November 10, 2017

Semper Fi, Marines!

