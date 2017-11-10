Phoebe holds inaugural flag raising ceremony

Friday's flag raising ceremony was a first for the hospital (Source: WALB)

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital held its first ever flag raising ceremony on Friday, November 10.

The ceremony was held at the front entrance of Phoebe Main and was conducted by students from Albany State University's ROTC Unit.

The hospital said a number of veterans currently work at Phoebe, so it was important to honor them as well as other veterans and active military members.

"The response has been great. We had people that were stopping, parking their cars in the thoroughfare, and watching it. It was a really powerful experience," Phoebe Development and Learning Director Gabriel Lord said.

The hospital plans to hold more veteran-related events in the future.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!