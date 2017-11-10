Sherwood students honor vets through annual program

The program began with a "Parade of Veterans."

Students at Sherwood Christian Academy held their annual Veterans Day program on Friday, November 10, at Sherwood Baptist Church.

The program began with a "Parade of Veterans" where veterans from several different branches of the military walked across the stage to be recognized by the students and the audience.

Students from several grade levels sang patriotic songs like "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "This Land is Your Land." The students also recited various pledges.

A couple of military widows were also honored during this year's program.

