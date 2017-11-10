One year later: School crossings after deadly tragedy - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

One year later: School crossings after deadly tragedy

The memorial for Antonio Shed still stands by the cross walk. (Source: WALB) The memorial for Antonio Shed still stands by the cross walk. (Source: WALB)
Tony Shed (Source: Facebook) Tony Shed (Source: Facebook)
Jahkara Arnold (Source: Ada Arnold) Jahkara Arnold (Source: Ada Arnold)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

On September 16, 2016, three children were struck by a car while walking in a school zone crossing on North Mock Road, headed to Turner Elementary. 

Tony Shed, 9, was killed in the crash. Jahkara Arnold, 10, suffered multiple broken bones and head trauma.

The investigation revealed the kids were crossing the school zone before it's posted time, and no crossing guard was there yet. 

City officials pledged to improve sidewalks and crossing zones, to prevent more tragedies.

But 13 months later, Jahkara Arnold's mother said she is still waiting.

The city and school system said they were going to make improvements to school zone crossings and sidewalks to protect children. But has anything been accomplished?

