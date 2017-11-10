Bainbridge Public Safety encourages winter safety

Bainbridge Firefighters want to make sure you're warm and safe this winter.

Firefighters said they've fought fires in past years that were started by heat lamps and space heaters.

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not near your bed, clothes, or anything that could catch fire.

They remind you not to plug them in to a power strip if you use them at home.

"Depending on the condition of the house and what kind of fuel is in the house like if its on carpet or if it's near a couch if it catches the couch on fire you got a lot of fuel there," said Bainbridge Fire Chief Doyle Welch.

If you have any questions, Bainbridge Firefighters said they will come out and do a walk through, to inspect your home for fire safety.

