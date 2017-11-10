Harmony Jubilee to kick off in Fitzgerald

The Harmony Jubilee will kick off Friday in Fitzgerald.

This is the festival's sixth year.

Attendees will have a chance to enjoy hot air balloon rides and music and entertainment.

The festival kicks off with a wine and cheese tasting, and a balloon glow event on Friday afternoon.

For more information, visit the Harmony Jubilee website.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!