Dougherty commissioner hosts utilities meetings for residents

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
Utilities Incorporated answered questions residents had about their bills. (Source: WALB)
The company provides water for four streets in the county, Folley, Pinto, Mustang, and Pella. (Source: WALB)
Resident Huie Shealy. (Source: WALB)
Dougherty County residents had the chance to voice their concerns after they claimed their water bills have been higher than usual. 

County Commissioner Anthony Jones invited Utilities Incorporated officials to answer questions about residents' utility bills.

The company provides water for four streets in the county, Folley, Pinto, Mustang, and Pella. 

Residents mainly wanted to know why their bills were so high.  

Some said their bills were $150 to $200. And one resident had a $600 water bill for one month.

"I wanna know if they are tied into another water line or something? Are they getting a wrong reading? It needs to be corrected and they are just charging too much," said resident Huie Shealy.

Utilities Incorporated agreed to come to everyone's house that attended the meeting Thursday night and check if they have a leak in their home's water system.

