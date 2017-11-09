ASU creates student led task force to enhance student experience

Albany State University has decided to use students in a task force to enhance student life at the school.

This is the first major initiative the transition team has announced to help with creating the new Albany State.

"College is all about the students. So, we want to make sure the students are having a great experience," said Executive Interim Vice President Marion Fedrick.

The transition team has already begun talking to students about what they want to see and they have narrowed it down to three areas.

The three areas are first-year experience, student engagement for success and student support services.

Team members want students to have a positive and successful experience from the moment they enroll all the way to graduation.

"Just making sure that students, when they graduate, they can say, 'I enjoyed my time at Albany State. I learned a lot and I had fun,'" explained student task force member Andre Armor.

Armor said his main reason for becoming the task force president was understanding what it means to be a part of it.

"Making sure students are at the table while decisions are being made. A lot of students have always said decisions are being made and we are left out of that," said Armor.

Armor wants to see more services like success centers and students and faculty engaging outside of the classroom.

"We do believe the students will be able to tell us a lot about what they want to see in all three of these areas. So, we are going to let them lead us on that. They are going to lead the charge on this task force," said Fedrick.

The Student Engagement Experience Task Force will hold its first meeting next week and will have a report with recommendations by mid-December.

