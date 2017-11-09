Valdosta names interim city manager

Mark Barber will take over the city manager's position starting December 8. (Source: The city of Valdosta)

The city of Valdosta promoted their assistant city manager to be the new interim city manager.

The mayor and city council voted the 26 year Valdosta city employee to the new position at Wednesday night's council meeting.

Barber will fill the vacancy left by Larry Hanson, who left Valdosta to become the executive director of the Georgia Municipal Association.

