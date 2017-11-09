Albany teenager arrested in connection with 5 car break-ins

Albany police said they arrested a teenager in connection with a series of car break-ins in South Albany.

Naterrious "Nard" Lewis, 18, was arrested this week and charged with five counts of entering auto.

Police said Lewis, along with three other Albany men, are facing charges for an October incident, where an entering auto victim said he chased thieves he caught in his car on Chippington Court until they wrecked.

All four men charged in the case are being held in the Dougherty County jail.

