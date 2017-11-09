Rep. Ealum speaks at ATC Veteran's Day celebration

Albany Technical College celebrated Veteran's Day a bit early this year.

On Thursday, State Representative Darrel Bush Ealum spoke to students and faculty at the college's 5th annual Veteran's Day Ceremony.

Monroe Comprehensive High School's ROTC program presented the colors at the ceremony while WALB's very own Karla Heath-Sands sang the national anthem.

A marine captain himself, Representative Ealum spoke about his service and how important it is that Americans are thankful for the sacrifice members of the military make.

Ealum was presented by his daughter, a Marine Corps Captain.

"Be appreciative of those who do serve," said Ealum. "Be appreciative that the great nation we have today is here because others have served. And second of all, if you can serve yourself."

Ealum lost his twin brother in Vietnam, a time when our country did not have the same appreciation for service men and women.

