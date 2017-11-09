Americus voters approve Sunday package sales

Voters approved the alcohol referendum Tuesday, with 61 percent voting "yes" to allow Sunday package sales. (Source: WALB)

Whether package stores can sell liquor on Sundays is now in the hands of the mayor and city council in Americus. (Source: WALB)

Whether package stores can sell liquor on Sundays is now in the hands of the mayor and city council in Americus.

Voters approved the alcohol referendum Tuesday, with 61 percent voting "yes" to allow Sunday package sales.

The Americus mayor and city council will now have to vote on the referendum before it goes into effect.

MORE: Americus voters consider Sunday package sales

Steve Kennedy, Americus City Manager, said that since Sunday package sales are allowed in Sumter County, it just makes sense for the city.

"You can go a mile out of town still in the county and you can buy it, but then downtown, you can't," Kennedy said.

According to Kennedy, the referendum could be on the agenda for the city council to vote on as early as December.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!