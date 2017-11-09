Incumbent Albany commissioner optimistic about runoff election

Ward 2 Incumbernt Bobby Coleman is optimistic about the runoff race in December. (Source: WALB)

The race for the Ward 2 commissioner seat in Albany has been narrowed down from five candidates to two.

Incumbent Bobby Coleman is one of the names you'll see on the ballot in December.

Matt Fuller is the other candidate still vying for the seat.

If elected this would be Coleman's second term.

Coleman said he's saddened by the low voter turnout in the general election but is optimistic about the runoff.

Coleman said he will continue to campaign the same way he always has, by talking to the people.

"I will always be a commissioner for all the peoples, not any special interest group. That's not what I'm here for. So we're going to continue to work, we're going to continue to knock on doors. I'm always available to here your concerns, if there are any, you know. And I'm just going doing what I've done," said Coleman.

Coleman is encouraging everyone to get out to the polls for the runoff election. He said it's important for residents to take part in local government.

The runoff race will be held on Tuesday, December 5.

