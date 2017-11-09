Mobile home clearing will cost estimated $2 million

It will cost an estimated $2 m to clear mobile home parks demolished in East Albany. (Source: WALB)

Although one community's payments for debris clean-up following January's storms is winding down, work on clearing several destroyed mobile home parks will cost an additional estimated $2 million.

Crews started removing debris from four mobile home parks in East Albany on Monday.

The neighborhoods were flattened by an EF-3 tornado in January.

Across the City of Albany and Dougherty County, Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful's Executive Director Judy Bowles estimated that more than 10,000 trees were knocked down during both January storms.

County payments for cleanup and removal of that debris, as well as other storm recovery work, is now at well over the $6.5 million mark to the county's two major storm contractors, Ceres and Tetra Tech.

"But, the payments will be ongoing as we proceed to transition to the private property debris removal program, which addresses the trailer parks," said Dougherty's Assistant Administrator Michael McCoy.

County commissioners approved paying $37,000 in bills this week to the two storm contractors.

McCoy said all payments are up to date.

As for the mobile home clean-up, officials said the four parks will be cleared in the next few months.

