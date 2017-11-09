WALB's Storm Tracker heads to Coffee County

Sixth grade student, Daniel talks about his interest for tornadoes. (Source: WALB)

First Alert Meteorologist talking to students at Broxton Mary Hayes Elementary School (Source: WALB)

Students taking a look at the WALB Storm Tracker (Source: WALB)

Nearly 500 students at Coffee County Middle school listening to a special weather lesson. (Source: WALB)

Students of two schools in Coffee County received a special weather lesson Thursday morning.

First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton brought the storm tracker to both schools.

Over 500 students at Coffee County Middle and Broxton Mary Hayes Elementary School learned how tornadoes and hurricanes form.

They also learned about severe weather safety and toured the WALB Storm Tracker.

One student said he likes learning about tornadoes and the Enhanced Fujita scale.

"I like the damage levels because if it has really strong wind you can go look. It's amazing how much damage it can do to buildings and stuff," said 6th-grade student Daniel G.

If you would like First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton to bring the storm tracker to your school, send him an email or a message on his Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!