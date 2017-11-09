House Rural Development Council talks education

Kevin Scott is the co-founder of ADDO Worldwide, an organization that works with education initiatives across the state of Georgia. (Source: WALB)

Members of the House Rural Development Council are asking how students in rural Georgia can get the same education as students in larger cities.

Members of the council met at Albany Technical College on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the issues facing rural Georgia and possible solutions.

Thursday morning's session focused on education.

Kevin Scott, the co-founder of ADDO Worldwide, an organization that works with education initiatives across the state of Georgia discussed programs schools are finding success in that rural areas can have access to.

"A lot of opportunities in metro Atlanta, but a lot less in these places," said Scott. "So we wanted to come spend time with these legislators to not only let them know about the program, but how they can elevate that conversation and improve access for these areas."

Representatives from the Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education also spoke at Thursday's meeting. They gave examples of students who have found success in their programs, including one young girl from Thomasville city schools.

