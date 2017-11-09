Police arrest teen suspected of spraying graffiti on schools' signs

A 17-year-old Dougherty County teen is facing charges after police said he spray painted gang symbols on multiple schools' signs.

Dougherty County School Police arrested Deandre Lawrence Tuesday afternoon.

Assistant Chief Mack Green said the department has been getting calls about Lawrence and another juvenile spraying graffiti on signs at four Dougherty County Schools.

Lawrence is charged with four counts of interfering with government property and four counts of criminal trespass.

Additional charges are pending.

