Tasers donated in memory of fallen Americus officers

Col. Eric Bryant said the donation will allow all patrol deputies to have a taser. (Source: WALB)

More than 11 months ago, two officers in Americus were shot and killed in the line of duty, while responding to a domestic call.

"This event really shook Americus and Sumter County to its core," said Nigel Poole, with the Smarr Smith Foundation.

The Americus and Sumter County community continues working to honor Officers Nick Smarr and Jody Smith, this time in the form of an equipment donation.

>$10K in tasers donated to the Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office in Smarr & Smith's name. All 16 patrol deputies will now have a taser. @WALBNews10 https://t.co/DTkTtwS2ub — Emileigh Forrester (@EmileighTV) November 9, 2017

Thursday, the Smarr Smith Foundation donated more than $10,000 worth of Tasers, cartridges, batteries and holsters, to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, all in memory of Officers Smarr and Smith.

"Nick and Jody were just two hometown boys," Poole explained. "It could have been any of our guys, and it just happened to be them."

The Smarr Smith Foundation formed in January as a nonprofit geared toward showing support for all law enforcement in Sumter County.

Sumter Co. Sheriff's Chief Deputy Col. Eric Bryant said Thursday that the eight Tasers and equipment donated means all 16 patrol deputies will be equipped with a taser.

"Any time you have an alternative force other than deadly force, we do encourage that," said Col. Bryant.

"It's another tool in their toolbox that will help them do their job effectively," said Poole.

However, more than that, Col. Bryant said the donation represents what Officers Smarr and Smith, who both got their start at the Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office, have left behind.

"These officers were dedicated to the job of law enforcement," Col. Bryant said. "They are still giving, even beyond the fact that they're no longer here with us."

"It's a shame it's taken something like their deaths to bring this out to the forefront, but by God, we're not going to forget them, and we're going to keep honoring their memory and keep helping our law enforcement," said Poole.

A lot of the money for this donation came from the 'Paint the Town Blue' event back in June. The Smarr Smith Foundation will host another event like that in March 2018. The foundation also gets funding from corporate sponsorships.

The Smarr Smith Foundation donated the Tasers to the Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office, along with two other donations of more than $11,000 each to the Americus Police Department and the GSW Campus Safety Office.

