WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/01/17): Mitchell Co.'s Freddie Cheevers

There were several predictions for the Pelham, Mitchell County game, but none as bold as what transpired.

The lopsided victory was thanks in large part to the Albany area player of the week.

Mitchell County's Freddie Cheevers was all over the field in the Eagles 22-0 win over Pelham.

Cheevers intercepted the ball three times, and also had 10 tackles.

The game served as the Region 1-A championship, and the biggest game of the season.

Cheevers performed as such in Centennial Stadium earning his team a bye week in the playoffs, and himself a player of the week honor.

"It was a great team win, we were excited to beat Pelham and we took a picture by the scoreboard," recalled Cheevers. "It feels great to be player of the week. It's really a team award, not just a player award. We practiced hard, and we came in with the same game plan that we practiced with."

The Eagles have a bye week for round one.

They will face the winner of Turner County and Schley county next Friday at home.

