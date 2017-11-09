Sheriff's office collects toys for holiday season

Col. Eric Bryant hopes they can give new toys to five different families in need. (Source: WALB)

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has begun a new initiative this holiday season to help kids in need.

The School Resource Officers (SRO) came up with the idea to start a Christmas toy drive.

The SROs are working with school counselors to identify a few families who may not see as many gifts under the tree this year.

The Sheriff's Office has started collecting new toys, and Col. Eric Bryant said he hopes they can give those to five different families in need in the community.

"Normally, we do help with our Department of Family and Children Services, and other organizations here in the community with their toy drives, but this year this is our very first toy drive here, sponsored by our school-based division of our patrol deputies," Col. Bryant explained.

You can donate new toys at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, or at the schools in Sumter County until December 15.

