2 arrested for credit card scam in Lee County

Daniel Rodriguez, 26, and Sable Stafford, 26, are charged with multiple counts forgery financial transaction cards.

Investigators have connected them to other thefts from Cuthbert to Warner Robins.

Some of the recovered property as Leesburg Police bust a credit card fraud operation. pic.twitter.com/A6wZTGIr0M — Jim Wallace WALB (@JimWallaceWALB) November 9, 2017

The two are believed to be part of a large organization.

Leesburg Police are asking other law enforcement with similar credit card scam reports from stores to contact them at (229) 759-6465.

