2 arrested for credit card scam in Lee County - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

2 arrested for credit card scam in Lee County

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Daniel Rodriguez and Sable Stafford (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office) Daniel Rodriguez and Sable Stafford (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Two people from New York are sitting in the Lee County Jail after they used forged credit cards at Fred's in Leesburg. (Source: WALB) Two people from New York are sitting in the Lee County Jail after they used forged credit cards at Fred's in Leesburg. (Source: WALB)
Leesburg Police are asking other law enforcement with similar credit card scam reports from stores to contact them. (Source: WALB) Leesburg Police are asking other law enforcement with similar credit card scam reports from stores to contact them. (Source: WALB)
LEESBURG, GA (WALB) -

Two people from New York are sitting in the Lee County Jail after they used forged credit cards at Fred's in Leesburg.

Daniel Rodriguez, 26, and Sable Stafford, 26, are charged with multiple counts forgery financial transaction cards.

Investigators have connected them to other thefts from Cuthbert to Warner Robins.

The two are believed to be part of a large organization.

Leesburg Police are asking other law enforcement with similar credit card scam reports from stores to contact them at (229) 759-6465.

We will have more tonight on WALB News 10 at Five.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • 2 arrested for credit card scam in Lee County

    2 arrested for credit card scam in Lee County

    Thursday, November 9 2017 12:50 PM EST2017-11-09 17:50:34 GMT
    Daniel Rodriguez and Sable Stafford (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)Daniel Rodriguez and Sable Stafford (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

    Two people from New York are sitting in the Lee County Jail after they used forged credit cards at Fred's in Leesburg.

    More >>

    Two people from New York are sitting in the Lee County Jail after they used forged credit cards at Fred's in Leesburg.

    More >>

  • Georgia National Guard hosts media day

    Georgia National Guard hosts media day

    Thursday, November 9 2017 10:39 AM EST2017-11-09 15:39:21 GMT
    Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, GA (Source: Georgia National Guard)Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, GA (Source: Georgia National Guard)

    Veterans Day is just days away and the Georgia National Guard wants to remind Georgians of the important role they play in our lives.

    More >>

    Veterans Day is just days away and the Georgia National Guard wants to remind Georgians of the important role they play in our lives.

    More >>

  • Douglas man who killed sister has case dropped

    Douglas man who killed sister has case dropped

    Thursday, November 9 2017 8:40 AM EST2017-11-09 13:40:48 GMT

    A Douglas man who was accused of shooting and killing his sister in September of 2016, is now free, after the judge granted his motion to dismiss the case, according to ADA Ian Sansot.

    More >>

    A Douglas man who was accused of shooting and killing his sister in September of 2016, is now free, after the judge granted his motion to dismiss the case, according to ADA Ian Sansot.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly