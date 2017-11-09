2 arrested for credit card scam in Lee County

Two people from New York are sitting in the Lee County Jail after they used forged credit cards at Fred's in Leesburg.More >>
Veterans Day is just days away and the Georgia National Guard wants to remind Georgians of the important role they play in our lives.
A Douglas man who was accused of shooting and killing his sister in September of 2016, is now free, after the judge granted his motion to dismiss the case, according to ADA Ian Sansot.
LongHorn Steakhouse said it's doing what it can to help fight the hunger issue, by donating unused food. Since the program started in 2004, LongHorn restaurants have donated more than 100 million pounds of food to area nonprofits.
The SoWeGa Sams Recreational Vehicle Club has been recognized by Good Sam Club state leaders for being the oldest operating and largest RV club in Georgia.
