Georgia National Guard hosts media day

Veterans Day is just days away and the Georgia National Guard wants to remind Georgians of the important role they play in our lives.

The Georgia National Guard is hosting a media day Thursday at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta.

Attendees will be able to tour the Memorial Wall honoring fallen Guardsmen and women, tour the National Guard's Afghan Village training facility and fly on a military aircraft.

WALB News 10's Re-Essa Buckels is attending the event and will be posting on her Facebook and Twitter.

Re-Essa will have live reports on WALB News 10's First News at Four and on WALB News 10 at Six.

We will also be livestreaming some of the tours from 2 - 4 p.m. in the WALB News 10 app.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!