Most Wanted: Tyler Mills

Dougherty County Police are asking for tips to track down a man accused of stealing 4-wheelers and motor bikes.

Investigators say Tyler Mills has contacted several people selling 4-wheelers, dirt bikes, and motorcycles.

He takes them for test drives, but doesn't return.

Six warrants have been issued for his arrest on charges of felony theft by taking.

Investigators say he frequents East Albany. If you know where he is, call DCP at 229-430-6600.

