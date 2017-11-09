Douglas man who killed sister has case dropped

A Douglas man who was accused of shooting and killing his sister in September of 2016, is now free, after the judge granted his motion to dismiss the case, according to ADA Ian Sansot.

Caleb Barrett was indicted by a Coffee County grand jury after he was charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a gun during the commission of a crime.

Police said that he shot his sister Lea Merritt during a family dispute in the backyard of a home on North College Avenue on a Sunday afternoon.

