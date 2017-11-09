Popular steakhouse donates food to area nonprofits

In Tifton, the food is donated to the Tiftarea Soup Kitchen (Source: WALB)

At the end of the day, the restaurant ends up with unused food (Source: WALB)

The restaurant cooks the food and then delivers it to the area nonprofits (Source: WALB)

For most of us, finding a meal isn't an issue, but it can be a big problem for others.

LongHorn Steakhouse said it's doing what it can to help fight the hunger issue, by donating unused food through its 'Harvest' program.

Since the program started in 2004, LongHorn restaurants have donated more than 100 million pounds of food to area nonprofits.

Chris Miller Managing Director for the Tifton LongHorn said it's typical for his restaurant to end up with unused food at the end of the day. So each week his staff takes the items like steak, sweet potatoes, baked potatoes, soup, and vegetables, and donates the fresh food to the Tiftarea Soup Kitchen.

"It really is heartwarming for me and for my team. They really embrace it to try and make sure we have a positive impact on the community," Miller said.

Tiftarea Soup Kitchen Board President Val Vanags said he appreciated the food coming from the restaurant.

"We live on donations here at the soup kitchen. We get donations from churches, individuals, and businesses," Vanags said.

Last year, the soup kitchen served 18,000 people. According to the board president, the soup kitchen serves anywhere from 50 to 100 guests a day.

The soup kitchen uses the items from LongHorn to prepare dishes, like beef stew and sweet potato pie.

The Albany LongHorn also participates in the program. The staff donates their food to the Albany Rescue Mission.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!