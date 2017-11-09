TRAFFIC ALERT: Bypass rollover slows traffic

A pickup truck is upside down on the shoulder of the Liberty Bypass, after a collision with another vehicle.

It happened in the westbound lanes, near the Blaylock Street exit. Traffic is slowly flowing, in one lane.

The eastbound lanes do not seem to be affected.

It's best to avoid this area for now.

