TRAFFIC ALERT: Bypass rollover slows traffic

A pickup truck is upside down on the shoulder of the Liberty Bypass, after a collision with another vehicle.
It happened in the westbound lanes, near the Blaylock Street exit. Traffic is slowly flowing, in one lane.
The eastbound lanes do not seem to be affected.
It's best to avoid this area for now.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.