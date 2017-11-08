2 SGTC athletes sign to Division I programs

Wednesday was national signing day for college basketball, and a couple South Georgia tech players took advantage.

Houlfat Mahouchiza of the Lady Jets is Big 10-bound.

The forward from Nice, France signed with the university of Minnesota this morning.

She put ink to paper early because she's seen several French players lose scholarships due to injury.

"It's important for international players because if we lose a scholarship we have to go back to our country, and it's hard to come back," said Mahouchiza. "I really like t here, so that's why I didn't want to lose my scholarship."

Mahouchiza's the first Lady Jets to go to a power 5 conference.

She expects to start on the wing for the Lady Golden Gophers next season.

On the men's side Devante Foster signed with Troy University.

The 6-foot-9 wing is entering his second year in Americus.

With the big decision out of the way, he and the Jets can focus on this season's goals.

"I'm really trying to win player of the year individually, but as a team, I'm trying to win a ring. I'm trying to go all the way," said Foster.

The two held a joint signing day at The Hangar Wednesday morning before practice.

