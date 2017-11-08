GA Historical Society approves two new historical markers in Albany

Two new historical markers that aim to preserve Albany's past and recognize a famed architect will be coming to town soon, and it could boost tourism. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Historical Society approved historical markers for Freedom Alley and Edward Vason Jones.

The marker will be placed near the site of the old city jail and in an area known as Freedom Alley along Pine Avenue in downtown.

That's where hundreds of arrested civil rights protestors were held in the early 1960's.

At the same time, the Colonial Dames will find out if architect Edward Vason Jones' legacy will be remembered with a historical plaque at the Shackelford House, one of his many projects.

"It's a great day for the history of Albany, it's a great day for the people and economic development because the Albany story has not been told completely and Albany played a very pivotal role in the civil rights movement in the 60's," explained Albany Civil Rights Institute and Historical Marker Committee Chair, Rev. Henry Mathis.

Both markers will be dedicated in the spring.

