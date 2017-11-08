Dougherty County commissioner to host forum on water bills

Some Dougherty County residents who live in district six will have the chance to ask questions about their water bills on Thursday evening. (Source: WALB)

Some Dougherty County residents who live in District 6 will have the chance to ask questions about their water bills Thursday evening.

County Commissioner Anthony Jones invited Utilities Incorporated, a private water company, to answer questions about residents' utility bills.

Jones said some of his residents have complained that their water bills have been higher than normal.

The company provides water for four streets in the county, Folley, Pinto, Mustang and Pella.

Jones hopes the forum will resolve many of their questions.

"Tomorrow is going to be a great opportunity to find out how the rates are, how they are calculated. I think a lot of times what we need to do is get a better understanding, and once everybody gets to the table, they'll have an opportunity to talk and kind of hash out what's going on," Jones explained.

Dougherty County commissioners said residents who live on those four streets can ask questions about their water bills on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Putney Community Center.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!