Historic ASU buildings set for demolition

One Albany State student is fighting to preserve historic buildings on the university's East Campus.

School officials said Holley Hall is scheduled for demolition this fiscal year and six other buildings will follow, at a later time.

Officials also said the risk of flooding, cost of upkeep and the age of the buildings are all factors that went into the decision.

ASU senior Jaylon O'Neal said he's talked with administrators to come up with ideas as to how to protect the buildings from flooding.

"All I can say is, I know where it was. I had people point me to where it was," O'Neal said. "That's all I can say. Do you know how disappointing that is to the point that I'm at a historical HBCU, a historical university."

O'Neal said he has submitted a four-part plan to ASU to help solve this and other issues on campus.

University officials said historical markers will be placed at demolished buildings if deemed appropriate.

Officials added that L. Orene, Daisy Brown (Old President's House) and Sanford Halls will all remain in place.

