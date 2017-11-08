Deputy warns drivers to slow down around emergency vehicles

A Crisp County Sheriff's deputy has a reminder for the public after someone crashed into him while on duty over the weekend.More >>
A Crisp County Sheriff's deputy has a reminder for the public after someone crashed into him while on duty over the weekend.More >>
Wednesday was a solemn day of remembrance for a Peach County deputy killed in the line of duty.More >>
Wednesday was a solemn day of remembrance for a Peach County deputy killed in the line of duty.More >>
Crisp County voters will soon see road improvements thanks to their renewal of SPLOST at the polls Tuesday.More >>
Crisp County voters will soon see road improvements thanks to their renewal of SPLOST at the polls Tuesday.More >>
Two teenagers are facing felony murder charges in connection with an October 30, homicide in Valdosta.More >>
Two teenagers are facing felony murder charges in connection with an October 30, homicide in Valdosta.More >>
It was an early taste of Christmas at one famous Albany shopping destination!More >>
It was an early taste of Christmas at one famous Albany shopping destination!More >>