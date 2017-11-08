Deputy warns drivers to slow down around emergency vehicles

Deputy Herrick had to go to the hospital to get checked out, but he's doing fine. (Source: WALB)

A Crisp County Sheriff's deputy has a reminder for the public after someone crashed into him while on duty over the weekend.

Deputy Kris Herrick and another deputy had a portion of I-75 closed early Saturday morning while crews cleaned up a fatal wreck in Turner County.

When they were on scene, Ronald Ritchie, 82, from Ft. Myers, Florida, crashed into Herrick's patrol car while he was in it.

There were no serious injuries, but he said he believes drivers need to slow down when approaching emergency vehicles.

"We were visible for almost a mile, especially at night with our blue lights," said Deputy Herrick. "You could see them for quite a while. You may not tell exactly what it is we're doing, but definitely, you could have seen our blue lights for a lot longer than that."

Deputy Herrick had to go to the hospital to get checked out, but he's doing fine.

Ritchie was charged with failure to yield to a law enforcement officer.

