Loved ones honor fallen deputy one year after his death

Wednesday was a solemn day of remembrance for a Peach County deputy killed in the line of duty.

"Daryl's family," said Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock. "It didn't matter what uniform he had on when he passed away. He was part of that brotherhood."

Deputy Daryl Smallwood was shot and killed alongside Sgt. Patrick Sondren while responding to a call regarding a dispute among neighbors in November of 2016.

Smallwood worked in both Crisp and Dooly Counties prior to his death.

On Wednesday, Smallwood's loved ones gathered at his aunt's house in Crisp County, and released 16 blue and black balloons. 15 of them represented each of his years of service in law enforcement, and the 16th represented the past year since his death.

The balloons had cards attached, listing Smallwood's "End of Watch," 11/8/2016.

Sgt. Amy Payne attended the balloon release Wednesday.

"We hit it off," she explained of Smallwood. "It was just like an instant connection with him."

Payne helped train Smallwood and worked alongside him at the Crisp County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday brought back a lot of memories for Sgt. Payne.

"Daryl tased me one time," Payne said. "Daryl sat a desk on top of me one time."

Sheriff Hancock and several other deputies who knew Smallwood attended the emotional event as well.

"This just kind of brings reality to what we do each and every day, and how our job is serious," said Sheriff Hancock, who had only good things to say about Smallwood. "(He's) one of those individuals that you didn't have to worry about where he was at."

Hancock said that with Veteran's Day this weekend, it was even more important to remember Smallwood, who served in the Marine Corps.

Payne said that although it is tough to see Smallwood's family suffering, the good memories of her close friend outweigh the most heartbreaking memory of his death.

"If i ever needed anything, if I ever was in a slump, Daryl," said Sgt. Payne. "I'd want him beside me."

The card attached to the balloon also asked the person who finds it to call the family so they can know how far Smallwood's story reached.

The card ended with the quote, "All Gave Some, Some, Daryl Gave All."

