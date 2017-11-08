Crisp Co. voters approve SPLOST tax for infrastructure improvements

Crisp County Administrator Tom Patton said SPLOST helps the county because of it's location on I-75. (Source: WALB)

Crisp County voters will soon see road improvements thanks to their renewal of SPLOST at the polls Tuesday.

Over the next six years, one cent of every dollar spent in Crisp County will help fund infrastructure improvements like resurfacing of roads.

It's not an additional one cent, since Crisp County voters only voted to renew SPLOST.

The one cent tax is already implemented.

The county's voters have approved SPLOST every time its been on the ballot since 1999.

This term, it will pay for road and building improvements along with new vehicles for first responders.

Crisp County Administrator Tom Patton said SPLOST helps the county because of it's location on I-75, and how much money travelers spend here.

"For every penny we spend locally, we estimate we get three cents that comes from outside the county," said Patton. "That's kind of like free money for us that helps improve our county."

Patton said the money will also fund a new pool for the Crisp County Recreation Department.

