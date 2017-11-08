Dougherty High drama students perform for younger kids

Junior Tiaura Campbell and one other student wrote the play about January's storm and the impact it had on the community. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty High school students are taking a creative spin to work on building relationships with the kids who will be in their shoes one day.

Students in the high school's drama program put on a play for students at Robert Harvey Elementary School Wednesday morning.

Robert Harvey is a feeder school for Dougherty High School.

Junior Tiaura Campbell and one other student wrote the play about January's storm and the impact it had on the community.

Campbell said she hopes the performance will inspire the elementary school kids to want to get involved in the drama program.

"When they get to high school you don't want to be left out in the clear. You want to know what is going on and what is going to happen," said Campbell.

Campbell said she was happy with the performance.

She says the younger kids seemed to really enjoy it.

