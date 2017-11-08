Embert family looks forward to possible trial in husband killer - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Embert family looks forward to possible trial in husband killer case

Susan Embert is accused of killing her husband and staging it to look like a suicide. (Source: WALB) Susan Embert is accused of killing her husband and staging it to look like a suicide. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The family of a Dougherty County man murdered in 2014 is optimistic that a trial for his accused killer will start soon. 

Prosecutors said the victim's wife, Susan Embert, staged his death to look like a suicide.

On Wednesday, Jake Embert's children and sister watched as Susan Embert went before the judge in a pre-trial hearing. 

Jake Embert was found dead with a bullet wound in his head in June of 2014. 

Originally, it was ruled a suicide but eventually, Susan Embert was indicted for murder

Prosecutors said they found traces of insecticide, antifreeze and arsenic in his hair fibers. 

Susan was more than an hour late for the hearing on Wednesday. 

The judge said a trial will be set on the earliest available day for everyone involved, something the family's private investigator said they are grateful for.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

