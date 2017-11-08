APD searches for woman wanted for neglect - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

APD searches for woman wanted for neglect

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Amber Blackshear (Source: APD) Amber Blackshear (Source: APD)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Amber Blackshear, 24, is wanted by Albany Police for neglect of a disabled adult.

Investigators said a 64-year-old woman in her care was taken to the hospital back in September.

That woman was covered in feces and bed sores.

According to the incident report, the woman's hair was matted and maggots were crawling on her body.

Police say Blackshear has a yin and yang tattoo on her right ankle and another Chinese symbol on her right ear. 

If you know where she is, call the Family Protection Unit at 229-431-2100 or call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS. 

