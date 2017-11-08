GBI not asked to assist in GA elections system investigation - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GBI not asked to assist in GA elections system investigation

The GBI said when they are asked to help with technology crimes those investigations are usually taken over by a federal agency. (Source: GBI) The GBI said when they are asked to help with technology crimes those investigations are usually taken over by a federal agency. (Source: GBI)
DECATUR, GA (WALB) -

Although the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has a hard focus on cyber crimes, agents said they have not been asked to help with any elections system investigations in the state of Georgia.

Last month The Associated Press reported that a computer server crucial to a lawsuit against Georgia election officials was quietly wiped clean by its custodians just after the suit was filed

The GBI said when they are asked to help with technology crimes those investigations are usually taken over by a federal agency.

"Give you an example, the Atlanta Public School System intrusion case. That was taken over by the Secret Service," said GBI Director Vernon Keenan.

Last week, Republican State Representative Scot Turner spoke out about his want for a criminal investigation to determine who was responsible and what the motivation was.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • GBI not asked to assist in GA elections system investigation

    GBI not asked to assist in GA elections system investigation

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 5:18 PM EST2017-11-08 22:18:13 GMT
    The GBI said when they are asked to help with technology crimes those investigations are usually taken over by a federal agency. (Source: GBI)The GBI said when they are asked to help with technology crimes those investigations are usually taken over by a federal agency. (Source: GBI)

    Although the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has a hard focus on cyber crimes, agents said they have not been asked to help with any elections system investigations in the state of Georgia.

    More >>

    Although the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has a hard focus on cyber crimes, agents said they have not been asked to help with any elections system investigations in the state of Georgia.

    More >>

  • APD searches for woman wanted for neglect

    APD searches for woman wanted for neglect

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 5:05 PM EST2017-11-08 22:05:28 GMT
    Amber Blackshear (Source: APD)Amber Blackshear (Source: APD)

    Investigators said a 64-year-old woman in her care was taken to the hospital back in September.

    More >>

    Investigators said a 64-year-old woman in her care was taken to the hospital back in September.

    More >>

  • Chehaw curator opens up about wrongful animal feeding

    Chehaw curator opens up about wrongful animal feeding

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 5:03 PM EST2017-11-08 22:03:08 GMT
    Curators at Chehaw's zoo explain the proper feeding of the animals. (Source: WALB)Curators at Chehaw's zoo explain the proper feeding of the animals. (Source: WALB)

    A Facebook post, shared more than 1,200 times, sparked some conversation on social media this week.  It shows a picture of on of Chehaw's largest alligators with pieces of bread thrown on top of it. 

    More >>

    A Facebook post, shared more than 1,200 times, sparked some conversation on social media this week.  It shows a picture of on of Chehaw's largest alligators with pieces of bread thrown on top of it. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly