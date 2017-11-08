GBI not asked to assist in GA elections system investigation

The GBI said when they are asked to help with technology crimes those investigations are usually taken over by a federal agency. (Source: GBI)

Although the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has a hard focus on cyber crimes, agents said they have not been asked to help with any elections system investigations in the state of Georgia.

Last month The Associated Press reported that a computer server crucial to a lawsuit against Georgia election officials was quietly wiped clean by its custodians just after the suit was filed.

"Give you an example, the Atlanta Public School System intrusion case. That was taken over by the Secret Service," said GBI Director Vernon Keenan.

Last week, Republican State Representative Scot Turner spoke out about his want for a criminal investigation to determine who was responsible and what the motivation was.

