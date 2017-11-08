GBI hopes to house cyber unit in new Augusta training center - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GBI hopes to house cyber unit in new Augusta training center

The Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center, a $60 million project will become a hub for the state of Georgia in cybersecurity research and development. (Source: WALB) The Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center, a $60 million project will become a hub for the state of Georgia in cybersecurity research and development. (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
DECATUR, GA (WALB) -

Increasing crime rates is putting a strain on the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and with technology like phones and laptops, it added a whole new field of investigation within the past several years.

We are now just several months away from the legislative session, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations said they plan to ask for staffing to put a unit of their own in the Cyber Crime Lab Center in Augusta.

The Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center, a $60 million project will become a hub for the state of Georgia in cybersecurity research and development.

The project is scheduled to be complete next summer.

The GBI said they want to be apart of that but need the staffing and money to do so.

They plan to ask the Governor and State Representatives for that funding in the next General Assembly in January.

GBI Director Vernon Keenan didn't mention exactly how much money they would need to add these positions.

The Georgia National Guard, Georgia Technology Authority, Department of Economic Development, and many others will have a presence at the center.

"The GBI hopes to have an operational unit there but that is going to require staffing," said Vernon Keenan, GBI Director.

Director Keenan said they are up against other state law enforcement agencies that have pressing needs as well.

The GBI said they have been fortunate to get $850,000 in new funding from the state this year to add more scientists and lab technicians, with that they have been able to catch up on the rape kit backlog.

This additional funding would help them stay on top of violent crimes as well as crimes involving children which they say is a top priority.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • GBI not asked to assist in GA elections system investigation

    GBI not asked to assist in GA elections system investigation

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 5:18 PM EST2017-11-08 22:18:13 GMT
    The GBI said when they are asked to help with technology crimes those investigations are usually taken over by a federal agency. (Source: GBI)The GBI said when they are asked to help with technology crimes those investigations are usually taken over by a federal agency. (Source: GBI)

    Although the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has a hard focus on cyber crimes, agents said they have not been asked to help with any elections system investigations in the state of Georgia.

    More >>

    Although the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has a hard focus on cyber crimes, agents said they have not been asked to help with any elections system investigations in the state of Georgia.

    More >>

  • APD searches for woman wanted for neglect

    APD searches for woman wanted for neglect

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 5:05 PM EST2017-11-08 22:05:28 GMT
    Amber Blackshear (Source: APD)Amber Blackshear (Source: APD)

    Investigators said a 64-year-old woman in her care was taken to the hospital back in September.

    More >>

    Investigators said a 64-year-old woman in her care was taken to the hospital back in September.

    More >>

  • Chehaw curator opens up about wrongful animal feeding

    Chehaw curator opens up about wrongful animal feeding

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 5:03 PM EST2017-11-08 22:03:08 GMT
    Curators at Chehaw's zoo explain the proper feeding of the animals. (Source: WALB)Curators at Chehaw's zoo explain the proper feeding of the animals. (Source: WALB)

    A Facebook post, shared more than 1,200 times, sparked some conversation on social media this week.  It shows a picture of on of Chehaw's largest alligators with pieces of bread thrown on top of it. 

    More >>

    A Facebook post, shared more than 1,200 times, sparked some conversation on social media this week.  It shows a picture of on of Chehaw's largest alligators with pieces of bread thrown on top of it. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly