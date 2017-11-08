2 more teens charged with murder, 1 with robbery in Valdosta hom - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

2 more teens charged with murder, 1 with robbery in Valdosta homicide

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
Three more teens have been arrested in connection to an October homicide in Valdosta. (Source: WALB) Three more teens have been arrested in connection to an October homicide in Valdosta. (Source: WALB)
Quenton McGee turned himself in back in October and was charged with felony murder. (Source: Lowndes County Jail) Quenton McGee turned himself in back in October and was charged with felony murder. (Source: Lowndes County Jail)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Two teenagers are facing felony murder charges in connection with an October 30, homicide in Valdosta.

Valdosta police said a 14 and a 16-year-old have been charged with felony murder. A 15-year-old has also been charged with armed robbery.

All three arrests are in connection the murder of Sedric Williams at Arbor Trace Apartments on East Park Avenue.

Quenton McGee, 18, turned himself in on October 31 and was charged with felony murder, but police didn't stop looking into the case.

On Monday, detectives said they got a tip that led them to charge the 16 and 14-year-olds. They were both taken into custody on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old's parents took their child to the police department Wednesday morning.

The three teens have been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

