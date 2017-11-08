City of Bainbridge hangs banners to honor veteran employees - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

City of Bainbridge hangs banners to honor veteran employees

(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) -

The city of Bainbridge is honoring its employees who have served our country in a unique way.

Twenty-two banners with employees' names, pictures and the branch they served are all hung up on Shotwell Street.

City Manager Chris Hobby said many citizens don't know the employees served in the military.

He said it's important, especially with Veterans Day coming up, to let them know their service is appreciated. 

"The feedback so far has been incredible. Our employees that have served are real appreciative of the recognition," said Hobby.

Hobby said the banners were a surprise for the employees.

He got the idea for the project while driving through another state.

