GBI: New morgue will speed up death investigations

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says it will be able to speed up autopsies and death investigations with the opening of the new morgue facility in Decatur.

The GBI said it performs autopsies for 153 out of 159 counties in the state, adding up to 3000 cases per year.

Before, the GBI says coroners were having to wait three to five days before they could bring a body into the morgue.

The new morgue has more than 100 beds, quadrupling the space from the previous morgue with only 25 beds.

GBI Director Vernon Keenan said this new space will speed up the times for these examinations.

"That will help us speed up the death investigation process so that law enforcement, prosecutors and families can bring closure to the death," said Keenan.

The GBI recently hired several additional doctors and medical staff to help with autopsies and says they will now have office space to work inside the building.

