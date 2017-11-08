GBI: New morgue will speed up death investigations - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GBI: New morgue will speed up death investigations

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says it will be able to speed up autopsies and death investigations with the opening of the new morgue facility in Decatur.  (Source: WALB) The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says it will be able to speed up autopsies and death investigations with the opening of the new morgue facility in Decatur.  (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
DECATUR, GA (WALB) -

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says it will be able to speed up autopsies and death investigations with the opening of the new morgue facility in Decatur.  

The GBI said it performs autopsies for 153 out of 159 counties in the state, adding up to 3000 cases per year.

Before, the GBI says coroners were having to wait three to five days before they could bring a body into the morgue.

The new morgue has more than 100 beds, quadrupling the space from the previous morgue with only 25 beds.

GBI Director Vernon Keenan said this new space will speed up the times for these examinations.

"That will help us speed up the death investigation process so that law enforcement, prosecutors and families can bring closure to the death," said Keenan.

The GBI recently hired several additional doctors and medical staff to help with autopsies and says they will now have office space to work inside the building.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • GBI not asked to assist in GA elections system investigation

    GBI not asked to assist in GA elections system investigation

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 5:18 PM EST2017-11-08 22:18:13 GMT
    The GBI said when they are asked to help with technology crimes those investigations are usually taken over by a federal agency. (Source: GBI)The GBI said when they are asked to help with technology crimes those investigations are usually taken over by a federal agency. (Source: GBI)

    Although the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has a hard focus on cyber crimes, agents said they have not been asked to help with any elections system investigations in the state of Georgia.

    More >>

    Although the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has a hard focus on cyber crimes, agents said they have not been asked to help with any elections system investigations in the state of Georgia.

    More >>

  • APD searches for woman wanted for neglect

    APD searches for woman wanted for neglect

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 5:05 PM EST2017-11-08 22:05:28 GMT
    Amber Blackshear (Source: APD)Amber Blackshear (Source: APD)

    Investigators said a 64-year-old woman in her care was taken to the hospital back in September.

    More >>

    Investigators said a 64-year-old woman in her care was taken to the hospital back in September.

    More >>

  • Chehaw curator opens up about wrongful animal feeding

    Chehaw curator opens up about wrongful animal feeding

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 5:03 PM EST2017-11-08 22:03:08 GMT
    Curators at Chehaw's zoo explain the proper feeding of the animals. (Source: WALB)Curators at Chehaw's zoo explain the proper feeding of the animals. (Source: WALB)

    A Facebook post, shared more than 1,200 times, sparked some conversation on social media this week.  It shows a picture of on of Chehaw's largest alligators with pieces of bread thrown on top of it. 

    More >>

    A Facebook post, shared more than 1,200 times, sparked some conversation on social media this week.  It shows a picture of on of Chehaw's largest alligators with pieces of bread thrown on top of it. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly