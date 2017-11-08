Kay Fuller Interiors holds holiday open house

They sell everything Christmas, from decorations to trees and lighting. (Source: WALB)

It was an early taste of Christmas at one famous Albany shopping destination!

Kay Fuller Interiors held their annual Christmas Open House.

And, the owner said it not only kicks off the Christmas season but is a thank you to customers for supporting her small business.

"We're excited to start the holidays and have all of our clients and friends and family here today," said Melissa Hill.

Several hundred people attended the open house.

