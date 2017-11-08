Decatur Co. voters pass 'TSPLOST' for road improvements

The one cent TSPLOST sales tax, which will fund road projects in Decatur County, was passed Tuesday night. (Source: WALB)

Decatur County voters have said yes to improving roads throughout the county.

The one cent TSPLOST sales tax, which will fund road projects in Decatur County, was passed Tuesday night.

The city of Bainbridge will receive 35 percent of the tax revenue.

City Manager Chris Hobby said it costs the city about $110,000 a mile to resurface the roads.

"Probably the number one complaint we receive is on the condition of roads, potholes, you know whatever. This will allow us to address that much faster," said Hobby.

Hobby said they believe the tax revenue will allow the city to resurface about half of their roads.

