Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving

As your family is making final Thanksgiving preparations, we wanted to check in with area restaurants to see who would be open or closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Below is a list, organized alphabetically, of restaurants in Southwest Georgia and if they will be opened or closed:

Applebee's - Some locations open, check with local locations for Thanksgiving plans

Arby's - Closed

Austin's Firegrill - Closed

Bojangles' (Tifton) - Closing at 2 p.m.

Brothers NY Style Pizza & More - Closed

Buffalo Wild Wings - Closed

Burger King - Closed

The Catch - Closed

Captain D's - Closed

Casa Tapatia - Closed

Checkers - Closed

Cheddar's - Closed

Chick-fil-A - Closed

Chili's - Closed

Chipotle - Closed

Chuck E. Cheese's - Closed

Church's Chicken - Closed

Cici's Pizza - Closed

Cracker Barrel - Open

Dairy Queen - Closed

Denny's - Open

Domino's Pizza (Albany) - Closed

El Vaquero - Closed

Firehouse Subs - Closed

Five Guys - Closed

Golden Corral - Open

Hardee's - Closed

Harvest Moon - Open from 5 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Henry Campbell's Steakhouse - Closed

Hibachi Express (Albany) - Closed

Hog N Bones (Tifton) - Closed

Honeybaked Ham - Closed

Hooters - Open

IHOP - Most locations opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m.

Jimmy John's - Closed

KFC - Closed

Krystal - Open

Little Caesars Pizza - Closed

Locos - Closed

LongHorn Steakhouse - Open

Long John Silvers - Closed

Los Vaquero (Albany) - Closed

Marco's Pizza - Open

Maryland Fried Chicken - Closed

McDonald's - Some locations open with reduced hours

Mellow Mushroom - Open

Moe's - Closed

Newk's - Closed

Newman's Bar and Grill - Closed

Olive Garden - Closed

Outback Steakhouse - Closed

Panera Bread - Open

Papa John's Pizza - Open

Pearly's (Albany) - Closed

Pizza Hut - Open

Popeyes - Open

Red Lobster - Closed

Riverfront Bar-B-Q - Closed

Ruby Tuesday - Open

Ryan's - Closed

Sonic - Open

Sonny's BBQ - Closed

Steak 'n Shake - Open

Subway - Closed

Taco Bell - Closed

Waffle House - Open

Wendy's - Open

Whataburger - Closed

Zaxby's - Closed

3 Squares Diner - Open

Did we miss a restaurant? Let us know!

