Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving

By WALB News Team
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

As your family is making final Thanksgiving preparations, we wanted to check in with area restaurants to see who would be open or closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Below is a list, organized alphabetically, of restaurants in Southwest Georgia and if they will be opened or closed:

  • Applebee's - Some locations open, check with local locations for Thanksgiving plans
  • Arby's - Closed
  • Austin's Firegrill - Closed
  • Bojangles' (Tifton) -  Closing at 2 p.m.
  • Brothers NY Style Pizza & More - Closed
  • Buffalo Wild Wings - Closed
  • Burger King - Closed
  • The Catch - Closed
  • Captain D's - Closed
  • Casa Tapatia - Closed
  • Checkers - Closed
  • Cheddar's - Closed
  • Chick-fil-A - Closed
  • Chili's - Closed
  • Chipotle - Closed
  • Chuck E. Cheese's - Closed
  • Church's Chicken - Closed
  • Cici's Pizza - Closed
  • Cracker Barrel - Open
  • Dairy Queen - Closed
  • Denny's - Open
  • Domino's Pizza (Albany) - Closed
  • El Vaquero - Closed
  • Firehouse Subs - Closed
  • Five Guys - Closed
  • Golden Corral - Open
  • Hardee's - Closed
  • Harvest Moon - Open from 5 p.m. - 1 a.m.
  • Henry Campbell's Steakhouse - Closed
  • Hibachi Express (Albany) - Closed
  • Hog N Bones (Tifton) - Closed
  • Honeybaked Ham - Closed
  • Hooters - Open
  • IHOP - Most locations opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m.
  • Jimmy John's - Closed
  • KFC - Closed
  • Krystal - Open
  • Little Caesars Pizza - Closed
  • Locos - Closed
  • LongHorn Steakhouse - Open
  • Long John Silvers - Closed
  • Los Vaquero (Albany) - Closed
  • Marco's Pizza - Open
  • Maryland Fried Chicken - Closed
  • McDonald's - Some locations open with reduced hours
  • Mellow Mushroom - Open
  • Moe's - Closed
  • Newk's - Closed
  • Newman's Bar and Grill - Closed
  • Olive Garden - Closed
  • Outback Steakhouse - Closed
  • Panera Bread - Open
  • Papa John's Pizza - Open
  • Pearly's (Albany) - Closed
  • Pizza Hut - Open
  • Popeyes - Open
  • Red Lobster - Closed
  • Riverfront Bar-B-Q - Closed
  • Ruby Tuesday - Open
  • Ryan's - Closed
  • Sonic - Open
  • Sonny's BBQ - Closed
  • Steak 'n Shake - Open
  • Subway - Closed
  • Taco Bell - Closed
  • Waffle House - Open
  • Wendy's - Open
  • Whataburger - Closed
  • Zaxby's - Closed
  • 3 Squares Diner - Open

Did we miss a restaurant? Let us know!

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly